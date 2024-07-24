KATHMANDU, Nepal — A plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital, state television said.
The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara, Nepal Television said.
It was not clear how it slipped or if there were any casualties. Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed and emergency crew were working.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
A plane with 19 people on board slips off the runway and crashes at Nepal airport
A plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital, state television said.
Business
Farmers in Africa say their soil is dying and chemical fertilizers are in part to blame
When Benson Wanjala started farming in his western Kenya village two and a half decades ago, his 10-acre farm could produce a bountiful harvest of 200 bags of maize. That has dwindled to 30. He says his once fertile soil has become a nearly lifeless field that no longer earns him a living.
Business
Under President Milei, the worst economic crisis in decades puts Argentine ingenuity to the test
In the crush of anti-government protests paralyzing downtown Buenos Aires in the last months, some Argentines saw a traffic-induced headache. Others saw a reaction to President Javier Milei's brutal austerity measures.
Business
Japan protests against Russia's entry ban on 13 mostly business leaders over sanctions
Japan's government said Wednesday it has protested against Russia's announcement that it is permanently banning 13 Japanese citizens, mostly business leaders of prominent companies including Toyota Motor Corp., in retaliation for Tokyo's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks fall after a torrent of profit reports leaves Wall Street mixed
Asian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday as markets digested Japanese and Australian business data, after U.S. stocks held relatively steady as earnings reporting season ramped up for big companies.