KATHMANDU, Nepal — A plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital, state television said.

The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara, Nepal Television said.

It was not clear how it slipped or if there were any casualties. Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed and emergency crew were working.