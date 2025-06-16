A plane crashed on a doctors' hostel in India. Those who survived began treating the injured

AHMEDABAD, India — Navin Chaudhary had just begun eating his meal when a loud bang startled him. He turned back to see a massive fire taking over the dining area where he and other trainee doctors had assembled for lunch.
The blaze approaching him, he rushed toward a window and jumped.
From the ground, looking upwards, the sight of the Air India plane's tail cone hanging from the burning building propelled Chaudhary and fellow medical students into action.
''There was fire and many were injured,'' said Chaudhary.
He said he felt lucky to survive but knew he had a task at hand. He rushed to the hospital's intensive care unit, where the injured, most of whom had burns, were wheeled in on stretchers.
''I felt that as a doctor I could save someone's life,'' he said. ''I was safe. So I thought, whatever I can do, I should.''
At least 270 died when the Air India flight crashed into the campus of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday. Only one passenger among the 242 aboard survived. At least 29 others on the ground, including five medical students inside the hostel, were also killed.
Many believe that the death toll would have been higher if it had not been for the intervention of the trainee doctors and students who emerged from the smouldering hostel and rushed to save their colleagues.