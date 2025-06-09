Wires

A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field

A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field.

The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 2:33PM

SAN DIEGO — A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Tropical Storm Barbara strengthens into a hurricane off western Mexico coast

Tropical Storm Barbara strengthens into a hurricane off western Mexico coast.

Wires

A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field

Wires

Inter Milan appoints Cristian Chivu as head coach