Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Weather Outlook
High temps on Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s across the southern half of the state, which will be at or slightly above average. However, folks in northern Minnesota will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. Note that folks in the Arrowhead may only warm into the 40s.
Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week
After a bright and sunny weekend, weather conditions on Monday will be somewhat soggy. A storm system will spread rain showers across the region during the 2nd half of the day Monday into Tuesday morning. Models are suggesting that there could even be a light mix across the Arrowhead where temps maybe cold enough early Tuesday morning.
More Rains on the Way
Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Tuesday, which shows fairly decent rains across the western part of the state. Some folks there could see up to 1" of rain, while folks in and around the Twin Cities metro could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain.
Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date
Take a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are still running a deficit even after the nice rain that we picked up last week. The good news is that the deficit in the Twin Cities isn't has much as it was last week at this time, but some folks are still nearly -1.00" to -2.00" below average.
Looking at the 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities metro, it appears to be cool and somewhat soggy through the first full week of May. Temps will only warm into the low/mid 60s much of the week with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, which will be well below average. With that said, enjoy Sunday's mild sunshine.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head through the first part of May. Note that temps through the first full week of May will be a bit cool with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities through the first 2 weeks of May is in the upper 60s with the average high reaching 70F on May 17th. By mid month, temps could be a little closer to average, stay tuned.
No Shortage of Bad Hair Anytime Soon
By Paul Douglas
The Great Plains of the USA have been called the "Saudi Arabia of Wind". No kidding. What's left of my hair blew away yesterday, last seen somewhere over Iowa.
According the USDA, high winds have accelerated the drying of topsoil, allowing farmers to get a jump on spring planting.
The pattern doesn't look anything like 2019, when the rain just wouldn't quit. Dr. Mark Seeley says April was one of the 20 driest on record, statewide. Half the days last month saw wind gusts over 30 mph, a trend that appears to spilling into May.
The greater the temperature swings, the faster winds have to blow to keep the atmosphere in equilibrium. A cooler week is on tap, with showery rain late Monday into Tuesday morning. The sun shines Wednesday, but a colder front arrives late week, with a potential for a little frost by Saturday. Lovely.
As you water your yard or fields consider this: for the first time in 2 years I see pockets of moderate drought developing by late summer. Just a risk, a hunch. I hope I'm wrong.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Sunny, windy and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 66.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 44.
MONDAY: Clouds increase, showers arrive late. Winds: E 10-15. High: 66.
TUESDAY: Showers taper, PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 53.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant again. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 62.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase, chance of showers. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 43. High: 58.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun, cool breeze. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 45. High: 57.
SATURDAY: Patchy frost early. Cool sunshine. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High: 52.
This Day in Weather History
May 3rd
1905: A 'mixed bag of weather' occurs in Minnesota. Western Minnesota is pelted with hail, while snow falls over the Arrowhead.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 3rd
Average High: 66F (Record: 93F set in 1949)
Average Low: 45F (Record: 18F set in 1967)
Record Rainfall: 1.72" set in 1912
Record Snowfall: 0.5" set in 2013
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 3rd
Sunrise: 5:59am
Sunset: 8:21pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 23 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 39 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 37 minute
Moon Phase for May 3rd at Midnight
3.2 Days Until Full "Flower" Moon
"May 7th at 5:45 AM CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Before dawn these next several mornings – May 4, 5 and 6, 2020 – meteors from the annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower will be will flying, though in the glaring light of the almost-full waxing gibbous moon. We expect the morning of May 5 to showcase the peak number of meteors. But try the morning before and after as well, as this meteor shower has a relatively broad peak. The morning before (May 4, 2020) might be the best of these upcoming three days, because the moon will set at an earlier hour on May 4. Even so, you won’t have much moon-free viewing time before dawn on May 4."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities For May 3rd
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.