Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
 
Sunday with be a postcard perfect day with plenty of sunshine, mild temps and light winds. Note that high temps will warm into the upper 60s, which is pretty close to average for the early part of May
 
 
Sunday Meteogram
 
Here's the meteogram for Sunday, which shows temps warming through the 50s in the morning and topping out in the mid/upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 8-13 mph with sunny skies for much of the day!
 


Sunday Weather Outlook

High temps on Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s across the southern half of the state, which will be at or slightly above average. However, folks in northern Minnesota will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. Note that folks in the Arrowhead may only warm into the 40s.

Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week

After a bright and sunny weekend, weather conditions on Monday will be somewhat soggy. A storm system will spread rain showers across the region during the 2nd half of the day Monday into Tuesday morning. Models are suggesting that there could even be a light mix across the Arrowhead where temps maybe cold enough early Tuesday morning.

 

More Rains on the Way

Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Tuesday, which shows fairly decent rains across the western part of the state. Some folks there could see up to 1" of rain, while folks in and around the Twin Cities metro could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain.

 

Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date

Take a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are still running a deficit even after the nice rain that we picked up last week. The good news is that the deficit in the Twin Cities isn't has much as it was last week at this time, but some folks are still nearly -1.00" to -2.00" below average.

 
Sneaky Sunburn Potential...
 
It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in early August! With that said, we are only about 7 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Sunday, the UV Index will be considered "HIGH", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.
 
 
 
Spring Allergies In Full Force - High Pollen Count On Sunday
 
If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Polle.com, the pollen count is HIGH in Minneapolis this weekend. With the rain coming on Monday and Tuesday, pollen counts should be a little lower at that point.
 
See the latest from Pollen.com HERE:
 
 
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Looking at the 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities metro, it appears to be cool and somewhat soggy through the first full week of May. Temps will only warm into the low/mid 60s much of the week with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, which will be well below average. With that said, enjoy Sunday's mild sunshine.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head through the first part of May. Note that temps through the first full week of May will be a bit cool with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities through the first 2 weeks of May is in the upper 60s with the average high reaching 70F on May 17th. By mid month, temps could be a little closer to average, stay tuned.

 
 
Ice Out Dates 2020
 
According to the MN DNR, most lakes across the state are ice free now with many going ice out last week. Lake Mille Lacs was ice free as of April 26th (average ice out April 25th). Leech Lake was ice out as of April 29th (average ice out April 28th). Upper Red was ice out April 30th (average ice out April 29th). Winnibigoshish was ice out on April 27th (average is April 27th).
 
See the latest ice outs from the MN DNR HERE:
 
 
 Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 9th - 15th shows that cooler than average temps will still be hanging on across the eastern half of the nation, including the Upper Midwest, while warmer than average temps will be in place across the western half of the country.
 
No Shortage of Bad Hair Anytime Soon
By Paul Douglas

The Great Plains of the USA have been called the "Saudi Arabia of Wind". No kidding. What's left of my hair blew away yesterday, last seen somewhere over Iowa.

According the USDA, high winds have accelerated the drying of topsoil, allowing farmers to get a jump on spring planting.

The pattern doesn't look anything like 2019, when the rain just wouldn't quit. Dr. Mark Seeley says April was one of the 20 driest on record, statewide. Half the days last month saw wind gusts over 30 mph, a trend that appears to spilling into May.

The greater the temperature swings, the faster winds have to blow to keep the atmosphere in equilibrium. A cooler week is on tap, with showery rain late Monday into Tuesday morning. The sun shines Wednesday, but a colder front arrives late week, with a potential for a little frost by Saturday. Lovely.

As you water your yard or fields consider this: for the first time in 2 years I see pockets of moderate drought developing by late summer. Just a risk, a hunch. I hope I'm wrong.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny, windy and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 66.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 44.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, showers arrive late. Winds: E 10-15. High: 66.

TUESDAY: Showers taper, PM clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 53.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant again. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, chance of showers. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 43. High: 58.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun, cool breeze. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 45. High: 57.

SATURDAY: Patchy frost early. Cool sunshine. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High: 52.

This Day in Weather History
May 3rd

1905: A 'mixed bag of weather' occurs in Minnesota. Western Minnesota is pelted with hail, while snow falls over the Arrowhead.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 3rd

Average High: 66F (Record: 93F set in 1949)
Average Low: 45F (Record: 18F set in 1967)

Record Rainfall: 1.72" set in 1912
Record Snowfall: 0.5" set in 2013

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 3rd

Sunrise: 5:59am
Sunset: 8:21pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 23 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 39 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 37 minute

Moon Phase for May 3rd at Midnight
3.2 Days Until Full "Flower" Moon

"May 7th at 5:45 AM CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon." 

See more from Space.com HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"Before dawn these next several mornings – May 4, 5 and 6, 2020 – meteors from the annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower will be will flying, though in the glaring light of the almost-full waxing gibbous moon. We expect the morning of May 5 to showcase the peak number of meteors. But try the morning before and after as well, as this meteor shower has a relatively broad peak. The morning before (May 4, 2020) might be the best of these upcoming three days, because the moon will set at an earlier hour on May 4. Even so, you won’t have much moon-free viewing time before dawn on May 4."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions in the Upper Midwest will remain quiet on Sunday, but a Pacific storm system will move in on Monday with areas of rain and possibly even a few claps of thunder. T-showers will linger into Tuesday with off/on rain chances continuing through the end of the week.
 
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, parts of the Upper Midwest could see decent rain tallies through the week ahead with some 1"+ tallies possible west of the Twin Cities. Much of the nation will have a chance of some precipitation with the exception of the Southwest and much of Florida.
 
 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 562 tornado reports so far this year through April 25th. Note that this has been the most active start to the year since 2012, when there were 593 through that time.
 

Severe Weather Probabilities For May 3rd

According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.

 
Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

