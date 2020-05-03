(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)



Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis



Sunday with be a postcard perfect day with plenty of sunshine, mild temps and light winds. Note that high temps will warm into the upper 60s, which is pretty close to average for the early part of May

Sunday Meteogram

Here's the meteogram for Sunday, which shows temps warming through the 50s in the morning and topping out in the mid/upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 8-13 mph with sunny skies for much of the day!



Sunday Weather Outlook High temps on Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s across the southern half of the state, which will be at or slightly above average. However, folks in northern Minnesota will only warm into the 50s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. Note that folks in the Arrowhead may only warm into the 40s. Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week After a bright and sunny weekend, weather conditions on Monday will be somewhat soggy. A storm system will spread rain showers across the region during the 2nd half of the day Monday into Tuesday morning. Models are suggesting that there could even be a light mix across the Arrowhead where temps maybe cold enough early Tuesday morning. More Rains on the Way Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Tuesday, which shows fairly decent rains across the western part of the state. Some folks there could see up to 1" of rain, while folks in and around the Twin Cities metro could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain. Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date Take a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are still running a deficit even after the nice rain that we picked up last week. The good news is that the deficit in the Twin Cities isn't has much as it was last week at this time, but some folks are still nearly -1.00" to -2.00" below average. Sneaky Sunburn Potential...

It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in early August! With that said, we are only about 7 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Sunday, the UV Index will be considered "HIGH", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.

Spring Allergies In Full Force - High Pollen Count On Sunday

If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Polle.com, the pollen count is HIGH in Minneapolis this weekend. With the rain coming on Monday and Tuesday, pollen counts should be a little lower at that point.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Looking at the 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities metro, it appears to be cool and somewhat soggy through the first full week of May. Temps will only warm into the low/mid 60s much of the week with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, which will be well below average. With that said, enjoy Sunday's mild sunshine. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head through the first part of May. Note that temps through the first full week of May will be a bit cool with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities through the first 2 weeks of May is in the upper 60s with the average high reaching 70F on May 17th. By mid month, temps could be a little closer to average, stay tuned. Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, most lakes across the state are ice free now with many going ice out last week. Lake Mille Lacs was ice free as of April 26th (average ice out April 25th). Leech Lake was ice out as of April 29th (average ice out April 28th). Upper Red was ice out April 30th (average ice out April 29th). Winnibigoshish was ice out on April 27th (average is April 27th).

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 9th - 15th shows that cooler than average temps will still be hanging on across the eastern half of the nation, including the Upper Midwest, while warmer than average temps will be in place across the western half of the country.

_______________________________________________________________________