A photojournalist is fatally stabbed on a California trail. His teen son is charged in his death

''People would risk their lives for a little pleasure,'' he said. ''And it could be very hard on kids, who obviously didn't want to be stuck indoors. During quieter periods, they were able to go outside more — I took a picture of children swimming in the river during a ceasefire. But the river, like so much of the city, was clearly visible to Serbian snipers. One winter, I attended an awful scene: a group of five or six children had been killed by a shell while sledging in front of their house.''