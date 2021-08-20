The Traveler: | Mick Richards, Burnsville

Mick Richards' beautifully lit photo from Utah reminds us how much of the universe is visible when you can find a truly dark sky. Richards was on a weeklong tour of two of Utah's five national parks: Bryce Canyon and Zion. "We would hike every day and marvel at the stunning scenery in each park," he wrote. At a secret spot in Zion — he would only describe it as "a secluded part of the park that is off the beaten path" — Richards captured this stunning image of a red sandstone bluff and the Milky Way. "There's no light pollution since there aren't any cities around Zion. It was shot about 11 p.m. and the stars were extremely bright," Richards wrote. He used a Pentax K-5 IIs camera and a 12-24mm lens, and capturing the firmament made a tripod essential.

