MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine police official says 33 people were killed mostly in landslides set off by a storm south of Manila.
A Philippine police official says 33 people were killed mostly in landslides set off by a storm south of Manila.
A Philippine police official says 33 people were killed mostly in landslides set off by a storm south of Manila.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 8:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending
Russian central bank hikes interest rate to record-high 21%, to fight inflation fueled by military spending.