MEXICO CITY — A person who hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize has died and the plane has landed safely, officials say.
A person who hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize has died and the plane has landed safely, officials say
A person who hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize has died and the plane has landed safely, officials say.
The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 8:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
20-year-old gunman at Florida State University was sheriff's deputy's son and service weapon found at scene, police say
20-year-old gunman at Florida State University was sheriff's deputy's son and service weapon found at scene, police say.