A Pentecostal church in South Africa holds mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous

JOHANNESBURG — A Pentecostal church in South Africa celebrated Easter Sunday with mass wedding ceremonies for around 3,000 people, with many of them entering into polygamous marriages.
The International Pentecost Holiness Church said mass weddings are part of its Easter festivities and the tradition of polygamy, which is observed in some African cultures, has been incorporated into the church.
Sunday's ceremonies would see some men marry their sixth or seventh wives, church spokesperson Vusi Ndala said. Other grooms were set to marry multiple brides at one time, Ndala said.
"Polygamy is not only embraced but held in high regard" in the church, Ndala said.
The International Pentecost Holiness Church was founded in South Africa in the early 1960s. It is an African-initiated church, meaning it was founded by Africans rather than foreign missionaries, and blends Pentecostal beliefs with local traditions.
The church has held mass weddings before, including in 2023 when around 400 couples or bridal parties tied the knot. It says this year's event was its largest by far.
Ndala said the large number of people being married this year was because of ''a large number of men marrying more than one wife at a go.''
In some cases, grooms brought their current wife or wives to be with them for their new marriage.