A pastry brought to Mexico by British miners is still popular after 200 years

Arriaga said she has made pastes for 30 years. She married into a paste-making family and took over the business when her husband passed away. Pastes, she said, have become a crucial part of life in the ''magical town'' of Real del Monte. ''I think around 50% of us here make a living from this,'' she said, highlighting a very special ingredient that goes into every snack. ''It's, above all, the love we put into every paste that makes it a good product."