A Paris court is to rule in French actor Gérard Depardieu's sexual assault case

PARIS — A Paris court is set to deliver a verdict Tuesday on accusations that French actor Gérard Depardieu sexually assaulted two women who were working on a film with him in 2021.
The actor, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming of ''Les Volets Verts'' (''The Green Shutters'').
The case is widely seen as a key post- #MeToo test of how French society and its film industry address allegations of sexual misconduct involving prominent figures.
Depardieu's long and storied career — he told the court that he's made more than 250 films — has turned him into a French movie giant. He was Oscar-nominated in 1991 for his performance as the swordsman and poet Cyrano de Bergerac.
During the four-day trial in March, Depardieu rejected the accusations, saying he's ''not like that.'' He acknowledged that he had used vulgar and sexualized language on the film set and that he grabbed the set dresser's hips during an argument, but denied that his behavior was sexual.
If convicted by the panel of judges, he faces up to five years in prison.
The two accusers testified in court
The set dresser described the alleged assault, saying the actor pincered her between his legs as she squeezed past him in a narrow corridor.