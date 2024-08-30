A Palestinian TikTok star who shared details of Gaza life under siege is killed by Israeli airstrike

He filmed himself going about his day: waiting restlessly in long lines for drinking water, showering with a jar and a bucket (''there's no shampoo or soap, of course"), scavenging ingredients to make a surprisingly tasty baba ganoush, the Middle East's smoky eggplant dip ("Mama mia!" he marvels at his creation), and becoming very, very bored (''then I went back to the tent, and did nothing'').