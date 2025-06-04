Business

A Pakistani man accused of killing a young TikTok influencer appears in court

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 2:03PM

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani man accused of killing a 17-year-old TikTok influencer after she rejected his offer of friendship made his first court appearance Wednesday, officials and police said.

Suspect Umar Hayat, 22, who also creates content on TikTok, was arrested Tuesday by Islamabad police in Faisalabad, an industrial city in eastern Punjab province.

He is accused of shooting Sana Yousuf, who had more than one million followers on social media. The killing earlier this week in Islamabad drew widespread condemnation.

TV footage showed Hayat with his face covered as he was brought to court, where police requested additional time to complete their investigation and file formal murder charges.

The judge ordered that Hayat be presented again on June 18 for pretrial proceedings.

Yousuf, originally from the scenic northern region of Chitral, was known for promoting traditional Chitrali music and dress through her videos. She also advocated for girls' education. TikTok has more than 60 million users in Pakistan, many of them young women and teenagers.

Hours before her murder, she had posted a photo celebrating her birthday with friends.

