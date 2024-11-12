A pair of Trump officials have defended family separation and ramped-up deportations

Homan, then working in relative obscurity as a top ICE official, said in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press that he got "a seat at the table'' under President Barack Obama's homeland security secretary, Jeh Johnson, to deliberate on policy change. Homan told others that he worried he may have been disrespectful and when word got back to the secretary, Johnson told him, ''I may not agree with what you say, but I need to know what the effects are going to be if I don't listen to you.''