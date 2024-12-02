WARSAW, Poland — A Norwegian rapper wanted in his country on allegations of drug crimes, causing bodily harm and assaulting a police officer has been arrested in Warsaw, Polish police said Monday.
A Norwegian rapper suspected of drug crimes and assault is arrested in Poland
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 4:11PM
Polish media are identifying the 37-year-old Norwegian man as the popular rapper Pappaisjappa, who was fleeing Norwegian justice.
The man was arrested in Warsaw last Wednesday on an international arrest warrant, Polish police said.
Poland has opened an extradition procedure for him.
