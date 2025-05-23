A Norwegian man awoke to find a grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

World

May 23, 2025 at 9:22AM

OSLO, Norway — A Norwegian man awoke to find that a cargo ship had run aground and narrowly missed crashing into his home along the Trondheim Fjord's coast.

Johan Helberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that he'd slept through the whole thing and only woke up when a neighbor started ringing his doorbell.

Images show the ship's red and green bow just meters (yards) from Helberg's house. He told NRK the only damage was to a heating pump's wire.

Authorities say they received reports that the NCL Salten had run aground shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. No injuries or oil spills were reported.

Efforts to refloat the ship at high tide were unsuccessful Thursday.

Shipping company NCL said in a statement it was aware of police statements saying they had one suspect. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

