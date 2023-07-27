More from Star Tribune
Pride beams bright for Blaine's Caleb and Kathryn VanArragon at 3M Open
Caleb VanArragon earned a spot in the 3M Open thanks to his record-setting performances in the Minnesota Men's Amateur and State Open. Sister Kathryn was there to cheer him on fresh off a big win of her own.
Twins
Byron Buxton comes off paternity list as Twins send Trevor Larnach back to St. Paul
The veteran DH and his wife, Lindsey, welcomed their third son, Baire, to the family on Monday.
Rochester
Charges: Drunk driver turning into driveway crashes, kills motorcyclist near Rochester
SUV driver was turning left toward his driveway when he crossed into the path of the motorcycle, according to the charges.
Local
Minnesota heat wave continues, but relief is on the way
An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday. Storms overnight will bring cooler air to Minnesota by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Local
Biden names state Appeals Court judge to Minnesota's federal bench
If confirmed by the Senate, Jeffrey Bryan will be the first Latino on the state's federal bench.