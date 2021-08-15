To begin, let me explain a few things. "Belle" is my Class A, 40-foot-long RV. I am a full-time RVer. I sold my house and gave away or threw out or sold all possessions. I wanted to make a clean break and explore this country.

I am a single male, mid-40s, and use a wheelchair (paralyzed mid-chest down). Belle is equipped with a chairlift, accessible bathroom, and hand controls for gas and brake pedals.

I travel alone with Belle and my tow vehicle. We've been on the road going on three years now. We've passed through villages, farm regions, cities, one-stoplight towns. Got trapped in Texas for 39 days (Tex-Mex is too good). Slept on mountaintops and in deserts, in church yards, rest areas, small and large truck stops, nudist parks, Walmart parking lots. Docked deep under the Northwest trees, beside the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf. Stayed at more than 60 RV parks. Crossed over the Mississippi four times.

The fourth crossing, heading east, is what I'd like to share about.

It was a beautiful, warm Saturday afternoon, but I had been feeling ill, faintish. Thought it was dehydration and was denying the pain. Then, like flipping a switch, I knew I needed a hospital.

I pulled over and called my best friend back in San Diego. He looked up where I was and said I should get to Minneapolis. He said he had a nurse friend living there who trusts her hospital.

Belle got me swiftly to the closest Walmart from the hospital address my friend's friend had sent him. I unhooked my tow car and used GPS to find the ER. Barely hanging on, I got admitted immediately.

It was serious and I was told it would be a long recovery; I wouldn't be leaving my bed for a while. Belle popped into my head. She was parked across six spots, and I was obviously not in the store. How and where was she going to go?

I was useless. No friends or family or even acquaintances for thousands of miles. I knew no one, much less anyone who would want to drive a beast like Belle. I got back in touch with Old Faithful in San Diego. We planned. We'd find someone to drive Belle. But where? RV storage? Done. But who?

Friend called his nurse friend, explained everything. She proceeded to post to her Minneapolis friends. Could anyone drive a 40-foot RV to a storage facility for a friend of a friend of mine? In 30 seconds, her friend responded with an "of course."

The four of us started a text group and coordinated.

The next day a man like an oak tree walked into my room. We extended hands, I gave him a few pointers, shared two addresses, and away he went with Belle's keys tucked into his rear pocket. Two hours later, after having had to buy jumper cables, he brought Belle back to life, packed in the tow equipment, secured the refrigerator, and transported my home to her new residence in Coon Rapids. He closed, locked, parked and secured Belle. The next morning, he returned with her keys.

I couldn't thank him enough, but he was acting like I did him a favor. "Oh, man, so much fun to drive!"

A handshake — one's trust to another. Another's trust to him bonded two complete strangers for the rest of their lives.

And that is how a friend of a friend of a friend saved my girl Belle. Humankind at its finest.

Chandler Stone Bullard receives mail in El Cajon, Calif.