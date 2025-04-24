A New York man is charged with hiding his role in the Rwanda genocide to get US citizenship

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A New York man told federal agents, ''I know I'm finished,'' when he was arrested Thursday on charges that he concealed his leadership role in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 in his applications for a green card and U.S. citizenship, prosecutors said.
Faustin Nsabumukunzi, 65, was charged with hiding from U.S. authorities his role as a local leader in Rwanda when the genocide began in 1994. An estimated 800,000 Tutsis were killed during the three-month-long genocide. The indictment of the Bridgehampton man was unsealed in Central Islip on Long Island.
Nsabumukunzi, who worked as a beekeeper in Rwanda and the U.S., was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon on Long Island on charges including visa fraud and attempted naturalization fraud, which carry potential penalties of up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors requested that he be detained without bail as a risk of flight and danger to the community.
A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.
In a detention memo, prosecutors said interviews of witnesses who knew him in Rwanda indicated that Nsabumukunzi falsely assured Tutsis at public meetings when the genocide began that they would be protected.
But, they said, he then, in private meetings, urged Hutus to begin killing Tutsis.
Prosecutors said witnesses told them that Nsabumukunzi not only participated in the killing of Tutsis, including in his administrative offices, but he also encouraged Hutu men to rape Tutsi women as a genocidal tool.
Prosecutors said that when the charges were described to Nsabumukunzi as he was arrested Thursday morning, he responded: ''I know I'm finished.''