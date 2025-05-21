A new sports festival in Las Vegas is letting athletes use performance-enhancing drugs

LAS VEGAS — The Enhanced Games, a sports festival that bills itself as better than the Olympics because it allows athletes to benefit from using performance-enhancing drugs, will kick off next year in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.
The inaugural competition in Sin City will feature swimming, track and field and weightlifting, in an event designed to disrupt a status quo in the international anti-doping movement that some feel is failing.
One of the key supporters is a group called 1789 Equity backed in part by Donald Trump Jr. It has added funding ''in the double-digit millions,'' according to games founder Aron D'Souza. Athletes will compete for up to $500,000 in purses per event, with bonuses starting at $250,000 for those who break records.
Australian James Magnussen, who medaled in swimming in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, was the the first athlete to commit. He has since been joined by swimmers Kristian Gkolomeev, Andrii Govorov and Josif Miladinov. Gkolomeev competed in four Olympics, including last year in Paris. Govorov was at the 2016 Olympics and Miladinov swam in the Olympics in 2021.
Magnussen said he followed World Anti-Doping Agency rules and underwent numerous tests through that organization and Sport Integrity Australia.
''It frustrated me at times that not all athletes adhered to those same guidelines," Magnussen said. ''But I think these two organizations sit quite separately, and I have very strong opinions that performance-enhancing drugs should not be used in clean sport. It is cheating and bending the rules, but this is a different set of rules, different set of guidelines, different product entirely.''
The International Olympic Committee and WADA have panned the idea, which first emerged in 2023.
''If you want to destroy any concept of fair play and fair competition in sport, this would be a good way to do it,'' the IOC said through a spokesperson.