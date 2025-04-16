A new report says Tunisia has dramatically expanded the use of politically motivated arrests

Tunisia has dramatically expanded the use of politically motivated arrests and prosecutions to intimidate and silence critics, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday.
In what the group describes as a sweeping rollback of freedoms won during Tunisia's 2011 revolution, authorities in recent years have targeted lawyers, judges, journalists and activists in a crackdown on critics of President Kais Saied.
''Not since the 2011 revolution have Tunisian authorities unleashed such repression,'' Bassam Khawaja, the group's deputy Middle East and North Africa director, said in a statement. ''Saied's government has returned the country to an era of political prisoners, robbing Tunisians of hard-won civil liberties.''
More than 50 people are currently detained on political grounds, Human Rights Watch said, citing a January tally. Of those, 22 are held arbitrarily, while 14 face charges that could carry the death penalty if convicted.
Tunisian authorities have not responded to the allegations detailed in the report, which draws a direct line between the judicial system and actions that Saied has taken to consolidate power since 2021.
At the time, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic political crises, he suspended parliament, rewrote the constitution to consolidate his power and began to exert more control over the judiciary.
''The authorities' stranglehold on the judiciary, following repeated attacks on its independence, raises serious concerns about fair trial guarantees for those detained,'' the new report says.
Saied was reelected in a landslide last October after a campaign during which his most prominent challengers were imprisoned, kept off the ballot or jailed.