A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

An affidavit filed last week by an investigator for the Department of Homeland Security says the victim said she met the teacher on Facebook and that he arranged to pick her up in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The victim told the investigator the teacher drove her to an apartment in New Orleans and paid her to have sex with him in March. Evidence cited in the affidavit includes Facebook Messenger messages between the victim and Johnson and video of Johnson's car captured at points in Louisiana and at the Mississippi state line, indicating he had traveled to and from Mississippi in mid-March.