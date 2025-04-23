A new Netflix film features a hurtling Japanese bullet train with a ticking bomb

Higuchi, the director of the 2016 ''Shin Godzilla'' (or ''New Godzilla,") has reimagined the 1975 Japanese film ''The Bullet Train," which has the same premise: A bomb will go off if the train slows down below 100 kph (62 mph.) That original movie also inspired Hollywood's ''Speed,'' starring Keanu Reeves, which takes place mostly on a bus.