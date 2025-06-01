A new natural gas project off Senegal makes fishing communities feel threatened

GUET NDAR, Senegal — It's impossible to miss the gas platform off the coast of northern Senegal. Its flare stack burns day and night above the rolling breakers.
The natural gas project, a joint venture between British energy giant BP and U.S.-based Kosmos Energy, started operations on the final day of 2024. It is meant to bring jobs to the densely populated fishing community of Guet Ndar, just outside the old colonial capital of Saint Louis.
The gas extraction plant, the deepest in Africa, is aimed at helping to transform Senegal's stagnant economy after the discovery just over a decade ago of oil and gas off the country's coast. The first offshore oil project also began last year.
Fishermen say the project is killing their livelihoods
Mariam Sow, one of the few remaining sellers in the once-thriving fish market, said the decline began in 2020 when the platform started rising from the sea.
''This market used to be full every day,'' Sow said, gesturing at the barren lot. The nearby beach is now occupied by hundreds of unused boats.
Fishing is central to life in coastal Senegal. It employs over 600,000 people, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The country exported nearly half a billion dollars worth of fish in 2022, according to think tank Chatham House, citing international trade data.
What's the gas project about?