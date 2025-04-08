A new Idaho law ends publicly funded vaccinations for immigrants in the US illegally

BOISE, Idaho — As a measles outbreak spreads through other states, Idaho is ending publicly funded vaccinations for people living in the U.S. illegally.
A new law recently signed by Republican Gov. Brad Little will halt a variety of public benefits for those in the U.S. unlawfully, including communicable disease testing, prenatal and postnatal care for women, crisis counseling and some food assistance for children.
The Idaho law, which takes effect July 1, appears to be the first limiting public health benefits since President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to enhance eligibility verification and ensure that public benefits aren't going to ineligible immigrants. Similar measures have been proposed in several other states.
The restrictions on public benefits are part of a broader effort in Republican-led states to support Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Some states have denied driver's licenses, revoked in-state college tuition rates and increased criminal penalties for immigrants in the U.S. illegally. And since Trump took office, there's been more than a threefold increase in the number of state and local law enforcement agencies with agreements to help enforce federal immigration laws.
Federal law has generally prohibited immigrants in the U.S. illegally from receiving taxpayer-funded benefits through programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families for several decades. But there are some exceptions, such as for emergency medical care.
States have had the flexibility to provide some other benefits regardless of immigration status, either through federal options or by financing them solely with state dollars. Idaho is repealing some of those special carve outs from its state law.
Republican Sen. Phil Hart, one of the bill's sponsors, said state funding can still be used for emergency medical services regardless of someone's legal residency, as well as for services provided to an infant born in the U.S. to a parent who is not lawfully in the country. But he said someone else will have to foot the bill for things like vaccinations or prenatal health care.
''It doesn't prevent anybody from accessing any of these services. What it does do is prevent the state of Idaho from paying for those,'' Hart said during a Senate debate last week.