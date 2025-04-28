A new generation of Maasai warriors is born in Kenya

OLAIMUTIAI, Kenya — In the bracing morning cold in the forest highlands overlooking Kenya's Maasailand, 900 teenage boys clad in traditional Maasai shukhas or blankets line up for a cup of hot milk that will sustain them through the day.
In spite of the cold, they have been sleeping on the forest floor. They have gone hungry. And they haven't bathed in a month.
It's all part of learning to be a Maasai warrior.
Handpicked for training
They have traveled to Olaimutiai in Kenya's Narok county from all over the Maasai ancestral lands in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania. All 900 were handpicked to take part in a Maasai warrior training camp, which only happens every 10 to 15 years. It teaches Maasai cultural values, leadership skills — and how to be tough.
Isaac Mpusia, a 16-year-old high schooler, was visited at home last March by a group of boys who asked for and were offered hospitality, and stayed overnight. The next day, they told him to leave with them.
''They didn't tell me (where we were going) and I was worried at first,'' he says. But he understood the honor of having been chosen, and went.
''When you come here, you learn a lot of things that were done by our parents,'' Mpusia says. ''You have to have discipline.''