A New Era of Super-Sized Hurricanes?

Snow Depth As of Thursday, November 13th
Here's the snow depth from Friday morning across the region. Note that the MSP Airport recorded 5" of snow on ground, which is our 3rd greatest snow depth so far this season. The greatest was 7" on November 21st.
November Snowfall So Far
Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. Interestingly, these locations are running several inches above average through the first half of November.
Snowfall So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 15 inches above normal so far this season. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far.
Snowfall Potential Through 7PM Sunday
Here's the snowfall forecast through 7PM Sunday, which shows minor snowfall accumulations possible generally north and east of the Twin Cities.
A Quick Chance of Precipitation PM Saturday, Then Gusty Winds
Precipitation Potential
Here's a look at the rain/snowfall potential across the region. Amounts should be light and generally be east of the metro.
Weekend Weather Outlook
Here's the weekend outlook. Areas of light rain and snow will be possible PM Saturday, but sunnier skies return Sunday with a cooler breeze.
Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Friday morning was our coldest morning of the season thus far. Note that readings won't be nearly that cold and will warm close to 40F by the afternoon with winds gusting close to 25mph through the day.
Saturday Weather Outlook
Highs on Saturday, November 14th will warm to near normal levels in the Twin Cities, which is in the low 40s for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's a look at high temps over the next few days, which shows readings dipping to below average leves into early next week. However, next week we'll see gradual warming with highs approaching 50F by Friday, which will be quite a bit above average for the 2nd half of November
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the temperature outlook through next week, which shows temps bouncing around the 30s and 40s. Interestingly, the GFS has us getting close to 60F again by next weekend.
A New Era of Super-Sized Hurricanes?
By Paul Douglas
I've noticed that many disaster movies start out with government officials ignoring scientists. Bad idea. Consistently warmer oceans aren't predicted to spit out more storms, but the storms that do form (naturally) are forecast to be more intense. 85-degree water is jet fuel for these ocean-forming beasts. New research suggests hurricanes are maintaining their intensity farther inland after coming ashore. We're still a safe distance away, but expect more tropical-angst from friends and loved ones living on the coast in the years ahead.
"Eta" hit land 4 times (twice in Florida) and now we have "Iota" in the Caribbean. If we run out of Greek names what next. Names of Broadway Musicals?
A quiet spell lingers into next week as temperatures mellow. A little light rain may mix with snow later today; no accumulation is expected. Next week looks storm-free with highs approaching 50F by midweek.
The chance of snow increases Thanksgiving week as cold air returns. I was hoping we could quarantine the storms.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: A little light rain. Winds: SE15-25. High: 41.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Light rain/snow mix. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 32.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, gusty and cooler. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 35.
MONDAY: Few flurries, then sunny peeks. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 27. High: 40.
TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 23. High: 33.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun, breezy and milder. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 24. High: 49.
THURSDAY: Clouds linger, stray sprinkle. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 46.
FRIDAY: Some sun, temps closer to average. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 29. High: 39.
This Day in Weather History
November 14th
2002: A magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Alaska turned some well water black in southeast Minnesota due to magnesium particles that were shaken loose.
1996: An ice storm moves through much of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Schools closed or began late over much of southern Minnesota the morning of the 15th due to a 1/2 inch thick layer of ice that covered much of the area. Flights were canceled at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport due to ice forming on airplanes and runways, although mainly sleet was reported in the Twin Cities.
1833: A spectacular meteor shower is witnessed at Ft. Snelling.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 14th
Average High: 42F (Record: 71F set in 1990)
Average Low: 27F (Record: 0F set in 1919)
Record Rainfall: 0.80" set in 1926
Record Snowfall: 2.5" set in 1951
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 14th
Sunrise: 7:10am
Sunset: 4:45pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 35 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 23 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 15 minutes
Moon Phase for November 14th at Midnight
0.1 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"From midnight to dawn this weekend – say, beginning on the mornings of November 14 or 15, 2020 – watch for meteors in the annual Leonid meteor shower. The new moon on November 15 guarantees dark skies in rural locations on the shower’s peak mornings. The meteors are expected to fall most abundantly in the dark hours before dawn on Tuesday, November 17, but we’re already hearing from people who are seeing Leonid meteors. At the shower’s peak, you might see as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour. The usual rules for meteor-watching apply: go to a dark country location in the hours before sunrise. Bring along a lawn chair or blanket for stretching out and gazing upward over a period of at least an hour. Will you see any meteors this weekend? Maybe!"
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Saturday
A storm system in the Central US will develop with areas of rain/snow across the Western Great lakes, while strong to severe storms will be possible across the Central US.
Weather Outlook
Active weather conditions will continue across the Northwestern US with widespread rain and snow chances.
Delta Rains Move Northeast; Heavy Precipitation in the Northwest.
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation. Areas of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US with several inches possible.
National Snowfall Potential
Here's the snowfall potential through much of next week. Note that widespread heavy snowfall will be possible in the high elevations in the western US.
Tracking Iota
Tropical Storm Iota continues across the Central Caribbean with areas of heavy rain. This is our 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is by far the most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record.
Tracking Iota
Here's the forecast track for Iota from the NHC, which shows a westward motion through the upcoming weekend. Iota is expected to becoming a hurricane and plow into Central America in the same areas that Eta hit about 2 weeks ago.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.