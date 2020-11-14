A New Era of Super-Sized Hurricanes?

November; Record Warmth to Record Snow

November 2020 has been an interesting one, from record warmth over several days to record snow a few days later. Mother Nature is suffering from a major case of weather whiplash. Another rain/snow mix will be possible PM Saturday / AM Sunday, but it looks very quiet heading into next week with temps warming to above average levels once again!

Snow Depth As of Thursday, November 13th Here's the snow depth from Friday morning across the region. Note that the MSP Airport recorded 5" of snow on ground, which is our 3rd greatest snow depth so far this season. The greatest was 7" on November 21st. November Snowfall So Far Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. Interestingly, these locations are running several inches above average through the first half of November. Snowfall So Far This Season Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 15 inches above normal so far this season. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Snowfall Potential Through 7PM Sunday Here's the snowfall forecast through 7PM Sunday, which shows minor snowfall accumulations possible generally north and east of the Twin Cities. A Quick Chance of Precipitation PM Saturday, Then Gusty Winds

Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday. There could be a few light rain/snow showers across the region late Saturday, but it looks like amounts will be minimal. Winds, however, will be quite gusty as the system intensifies over the Great Lakes.

Precipitation Potential Here's a look at the rain/snowfall potential across the region. Amounts should be light and generally be east of the metro. Weekend Weather Outlook Here's the weekend outlook. Areas of light rain and snow will be possible PM Saturday, but sunnier skies return Sunday with a cooler breeze. Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Saturday should start on a dry note with areas of light rain/snow mixing in during the afternoon and evening. Note that winds will be a bit gusty out of the SSE, at times gusting up to 20mph.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Friday morning was our coldest morning of the season thus far. Note that readings won't be nearly that cold and will warm close to 40F by the afternoon with winds gusting close to 25mph through the day. Saturday Weather Outlook Highs on Saturday, November 14th will warm to near normal levels in the Twin Cities, which is in the low 40s for this time of the year. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's a look at high temps over the next few days, which shows readings dipping to below average leves into early next week. However, next week we'll see gradual warming with highs approaching 50F by Friday, which will be quite a bit above average for the 2nd half of November Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the temperature outlook through next week, which shows temps bouncing around the 30s and 40s. Interestingly, the GFS has us getting close to 60F again by next weekend.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 50% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 11% is considered to be in a moderate drought.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, wetter weather should return to the Central US.

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temps will be found across much of the Central US once again.

