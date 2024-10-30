An electric hydrofoil ferry offers cleaner journeys among Stockholm's 14 islands

The vessel is designed to carry 25 passengers, including one wheelchair space. There are speed limits on part of the route but on open water there is no restriction. The hydrofoil has a cruising speed of around 25 knots (46 kph or 29 mph) and can reach a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 kph or 35 mph) — considerably faster than other electric passenger ferries. It achieves this with carbon fiber hydrofoil wings that lift the boat out of the water, reducing drag.