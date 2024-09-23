A new coalition of aid groups supporting Sudan will launch at this year's Clinton Global Initiative

World Food Program director Cindy McCain told The Associated Press earlier this month that '' Sudan's nearly a forgotten crisis '' and that 25 million people there already face acute hunger. Last week, the top United Nations humanitarian official said fighting is escalating in the conflict that began in April 2023 when long-simmering tensions between Sudan's military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital Khartoum and spread to other regions. The U.N. says more than 14,000 people have been killed and 33,000 injured.