A new award for 'civic bravery' recognizes everyday people who step up

NEW YORK — United Way Worldwide and a group of foundations launched a new award Tuesday for ''civic bravery,'' which includes grants of up to $50,000.
The Courage Project, a partnership between United Way and funders like the Freedom Together Foundation, will grant $5 million in awards over at least a year to recognize nonprofits and individuals who stand up for their communities. The individual recipients won't receive a monetary award but can direct funds to a nonprofit of their choice.
''They don't do it because they want recognition. They aren't elected officials. It's not something where they are required to do this work. They do it out of a love of humanity,'' said Angela Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, of the awardees.
The first recipients include the United Way of South Sarasota County in Florida for providing legal services to older people and the working poor and Women of Welcome, a Colorado nonprofit that mobilizes evangelical women to advocate for asylum seekers and immigrants drawing on their faith.
Bri Stensrud, the nonprofit's director, said it is a difficult time to raise money around immigration, especially for the long-term education and advocacy work her organization does. She received $25,000 as part of the award.
''I feel very honored to be recognized, to be known and to be invested in,'' she said. ''That's another privilege to hold really humbly and I'm super thankful for it.''
Educators from an upstate New York town were also recognized for their efforts to free three students and their mother who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March.
''At the time, I didn't feel like we were exhibiting courage,'' said Jennifer Gaffney, the superintendent of Sackets Harbor Central School District. ''We were just doing what we needed to do because it was the right thing to do.''