A Nebraska bill would criminalize hemp-based THC. Opponents say it could make grandma a felon

LINCOLN, Neb. — Kind Life Dispensary has been offering cannabinoid gummies, tinctures, ointments, now even canned beverages for seven years as one of the first businesses in Nebraska to offer such products. Founder and co-owner Andrea Watkins said her venture has been wildly successful, and she now has three locations in Nebraska's capital city that employ eight people and sell to hundreds of regulars who use the products to treat everything from aches and pains to anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.
But now, she's worried her livelihood will crumble as a bill winding its way through the Nebraska Legislature would outlaw most of the products she sells.
The Nebraska bill would criminalize the sale and possession of an array of products containing hemp-based tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the same compound that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. Any product containing more than a total weight of 0.3% THC or more than 10 milligrams total per package would be outlawed.
''If that bill becomes law? We would have to close,'' Watkins said recently at her flagship store that looks like a cross between a pharmacy and a spa.
She suspects many of the more than 300 businesses across the state offering similar products since hemp was legalized under the 2018 federal farm bill could face the same fate. That farm bill created a legal loophole that allows manufacturers to synthesize THC from hemp plants and sell it in products where marijuana isn't legal to sell.
As the bill is currently written, it would even ban topical products like THC-containing lotions and creams intended to dull joint and muscle pains, leading opponents to accuse the bill's sponsors of making criminals of grandparents seeking a treatment for arthritis.
''What happens to all the grannies who have some kind of CBD with delta-8 in the back of their medicine cabinet?'' Omaha Sen. Wendy DeBoer asked during recent debate on the Nebraska bill, adding that the bill would ''make felons of all the grannies'' using products with hemp-based THC for aching joints.
The Nebraska bill includes a grace period through the end of 2025 to allow people who have such products to dispose of them.