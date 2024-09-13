A multistate, decade-long Pizza Ranch odyssey hits crucial step this weekend in Willmar

Halkias said he lives by a code for his trips, which he calls “swings.” When he visits one of the buffet-based restaurants, which typically feature not just pizza but also fried chicken, pasta and a salad bar, he must spend enough time there to experience it. “I’m not just going to go in a location and get a picture and then leave,” Halkias said. “No, that doesn’t count in my opinion. Ha!”