A motorcyclist is dead after crashing early Friday in Robbinsdale, moments after police had called off a pursuit.

A Crystal police officer spotted the motorcyclist traveling at a high speed on eastbound 42nd Avenue N. near Winnetka Avenue just after midnight. The officer attempted to stop the cyclist, but he sped away, said Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

The officer lost sight of the suspect and discontinued the pursuit. About 2 minutes later, Hennepin County Dispatch received a 911 call about a motorcycle crash at 42nd Avenue N. and West Broadway in Robbinsdale, Hubbard said.

Officers arrived at the crash scene and found the adult male lying in the street "suffering from obvious serious trauma," Hubbard said.

Police rendered aid until North Memorial paramedics got there and pronounced the man dead, Hubbard said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Robbinsdale police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.



