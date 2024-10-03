There's a moose on the loose — in a New Hampshire swimming pool

BEDFORD, N.H. — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.
By The Associated Press
A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.
After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home.
Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.
''I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,'' Douidi said.
