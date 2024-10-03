Nation

There's a moose on the loose — in a New Hampshire swimming pool

Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 3, 2024 at 9:38PM

BEDFORD, N.H. — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

''I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,'' Douidi said.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Middle East latest: An Israeli airstrike cuts a major highway linking Lebanon with Syria

An Israeli airstrike has cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.

Nation

Well-known Asheville music tradition returns in a sign of hopefulness after Helene

Nation

Steven Hurst, who covered world events for The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died at 77