Kevin Fiala was one of the NHL’s leading scorers from Feb. 4 through the recess in the season. A look at his past 18 games (goals-assists-points, time on ice):

Feb. 4: Wild 3, Chicago 2 (OT) 2-0-2, 15:43

Feb. 6: Wild 4, Vancouver 2 1-1-2, 14:45

Feb. 7: Wild 3, Dallas 2 0-1-1, 15:49

Feb. 9: Colorado 3, Wild 2 1-1-2, 19:55

Feb. 11: Wild 4, Vegas 0 1-2-3, 15:02

Feb. 13: N.Y Rangers 4, Wild 3 (SO) 0-0-0, 17:42

Feb. 15: San Jose 2, Wild 0 0-0-0, 21:35

Feb. 19: Wild 4, Vancouver 3 (SO) 1-0-1, 19:26

Feb. 21: Wild 5, Edmonton 3 1-0-1, 19:21

Feb. 23: St. Louis 4, Wild 1 0-0-0, 18:44

Feb. 25: Wild 5, Columbus 4 1-1-2, 15:15

Feb. 27: Wild 7, Detroit 1 1-2-3, 12:47

Feb. 28: Wild 5, Columbus 0 1-1-2, 16:53

March 1: Washington 4, Wild 3 1-1-2, 19:01

March 3: Wild 3, Nashville 1 1-1-2, 19:32

March 5: Wild 3, San Jose 2 0-1-1, 14:48

March 7: Los Angeles 7, Wild 3 0-0-0, 19:33

March 8: Wild 5, Anaheim 4 (OT) 2-0-2, 20:52