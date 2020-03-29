Kevin Fiala was one of the NHL’s leading scorers from Feb. 4 through the recess in the season. A look at his past 18 games (goals-assists-points, time on ice):
Feb. 4: Wild 3, Chicago 2 (OT) 2-0-2, 15:43
Feb. 6: Wild 4, Vancouver 2 1-1-2, 14:45
Feb. 7: Wild 3, Dallas 2 0-1-1, 15:49
Feb. 9: Colorado 3, Wild 2 1-1-2, 19:55
Feb. 11: Wild 4, Vegas 0 1-2-3, 15:02
Feb. 13: N.Y Rangers 4, Wild 3 (SO) 0-0-0, 17:42
Feb. 15: San Jose 2, Wild 0 0-0-0, 21:35
Feb. 19: Wild 4, Vancouver 3 (SO) 1-0-1, 19:26
Feb. 21: Wild 5, Edmonton 3 1-0-1, 19:21
Feb. 23: St. Louis 4, Wild 1 0-0-0, 18:44
Feb. 25: Wild 5, Columbus 4 1-1-2, 15:15
Feb. 27: Wild 7, Detroit 1 1-2-3, 12:47
Feb. 28: Wild 5, Columbus 0 1-1-2, 16:53
March 1: Washington 4, Wild 3 1-1-2, 19:01
March 3: Wild 3, Nashville 1 1-1-2, 19:32
March 5: Wild 3, San Jose 2 0-1-1, 14:48
March 7: Los Angeles 7, Wild 3 0-0-0, 19:33
March 8: Wild 5, Anaheim 4 (OT) 2-0-2, 20:52