A model employer no more? Disabled workers question the federal government's commitment to inclusion

WASHINGTON — Spencer Goidel, a 33-year-old federal worker in Boca Raton, Florida, with autism, knew what he could be losing when he got laid off from his job as an equal employment opportunity specialist at the IRS.
Because of his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, Goidel had been able to secure his spot as one of more than 500,000 disabled workers in the federal government under Schedule A, which allows federal agencies to bypass the traditional hiring process and pick a qualified candidate from a pool of people with certain disabilities.
His job, he said, was accommodating and enriching, and he wonders if he'll ever get another one like that in the private sector.
''A lot of people who are disabled, they came to the federal government because it was a model employer for disabled individuals, and now they have nowhere else to go,'' he told The Associated Press.
The irony, he says, is that his job was to help resolve workers' harassment claims before they escalated into full-blown lawsuits against the government. So much for reducing waste, he says.
A model employer for disabled workers
For decades, the federal government has positioned itself as being committed to inclusive hiring and long-term retention across agencies. But as mass layoffs ripple through the federal workforce under President Donald Trump's Republican administration, disabled employees are among those being let go.
Amid the firings, rollbacks of accommodation guidance for businesses and skepticism of disability inclusion practices, advocates and experts wonder if the government's status as a ''model employer'' will hold true.