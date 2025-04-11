A Mississippi flood relief project could harm 90,000 acres of valuable wetlands. Is it worth the tradeoff?

ROLLING FORK, MISS. — Anderson Jones first remembers his home flooding in 1973, when water from the nearby Mississippi River blanketed his family’s 10-acre farm and surrounded the shotgun house his father built, leaving it an island. The family tried to keep the water out, but when puddles started forming on the floor, a teenage Jones and his siblings were forced to evacuate.
“We was the only ones out here. Everybody had left,” recalled Jones, now 65 and still living in the same house in Issaquena County, Mississippi. “When the water started seeping in, and we couldn’t bring no equipment to try to patch it up, we had to go.”
Jones’ home sits on the western edge of the Yazoo Backwater area, a 1,446-square-mile basin in Mississippi’s Delta region once dominated by river swamps and floodplain forests. Crop fields have steadily replaced these wetlands over the years, but those that remain support hundreds of plant and animal species and serve as a rest stop for millions of migrating birds each year.
Jones’ family settled here in part because they could live off the rich land. His father was a forester, and he and his nine siblings grew up squirrel hunting and helping with the family farm. “I’m not gonna move,” said Jones. “I’m not gonna give up what my dad had worked hard for, no sir.”
While backwater wetlands depend on periodic flooding for survival, severe inundations in recent decades have decimated crops and pushed residents like Jones out of their homes, sometimes for months at a time. These floods have increased local support for a government project that would install a sprawling pumping station in the backwater area.
Developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Yazoo Pumps project is meant to reduce flooding while protecting farmers and minimizing environmental harm. But conservation groups insist the project would disrupt the area’s delicate hydrology, damaging at least 90,000 acres of forested wetlands at a time when federal wetland protections are fraying.
Concerns over wetland degradation have stymied past versions of the Yazoo Pumps project. In 2008, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency used a rarely invoked authority to block construction of a smaller pumping station in the area.
Nearly two decades later, the EPA has signed off on the Corps’ new pumps scheme, which cleared the way for the Corps to finally authorize the project on Jan. 16.