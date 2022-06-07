Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Where's my bike?

It's a familiar story — bikes stolen from a garage.

Except my bike, which is an old clunker with no particular value, was my sisters who died a few years ago. I'm heartbroken over its loss.

If anyone sees an old, light blue Schwinn ten speed, yellow tape around the handles, a broken odometer, and a crooked water bottle holder, please let me know. It may be with our other bike — a silver Motobecane with black lettering.

Don't have photos or know the serial numbers — just miss my bike. And my sister.

Taken the night of June 4th

•••

That was my Facebook post searching, I assumed in vain, for my treasured bike. I have lived in Minneapolis for essentially my entire 52 years, and I am not leaving. It has been a remarkable few years here — for the whole world really — and we've had more than one experience with being robbed.

On Christmas morning 2020, someone broke the window of our front door with a golf club and stole our Christmas presents along with some other items. It's all just stuff and I tend not to get too worked up about stuff; it comes, it goes. But my sister's bike? That's another story.

When I tell people these stories, the response is always "How terrible, don't you feel violated?" — and really, I don't. I don't find it particularly scary or traumatic, though my family may disagree.

What I feel is sad. Sad that as a country with so much wealth and potential so many people feel that robbery is their best or only option. There will always be dumb kids who steal stuff for kicks, but I believe most of the crime in our city goes beyond that.

We don't take care of people as a whole. We cut funding for mental health, education, preschool, health care — the list goes on. We have a chance to change our system of policing and we choose not to. We refuse to regulate guns. Then we are upset when crime escalates. It sounds naive even to my ears, but maybe if we dedicated our vast resources to people who are suffering and never had the leg up most people I know did, we could start to address the real causes of crime. Sounds so simple and proves so difficult.

There's good news for me, though. My bike is back. After a tip from a friend, and an interesting trip to the Lake Street Kmart parking lot early Sunday morning, my beloved bike was recovered.

My husband and I pulled into the parking lot there to peruse a pile of bikes and bike parts when he noticed a man riding through the parking lot on my bike.

The man probably was not the person who stole it to begin with and seemed somewhat confused about being chased by a couple of middle-aged parents. I told him we could go back to the pile and buy him another, but I think he just wanted us to go away. I paid $40 to get my bike back and felt bad about depriving the rider of his transportation, but the heart wants what the heart wants.

Thanks for looking out for me and your bike, De. I will not let it go again.

Rebecca Dankowski lives in Minneapolis.