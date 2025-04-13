'A Minecraft Movie' stomps to $80.6 million in second weekend

''A Minecraft Movie,'' a $150 million co-production of Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, has helped -– at least for now -– reinvigorate theaters after a dismal start to the year. Overall ticket sales were double that of the same weekend in 2024, according to Comscore. Before ''A Minecraft,'' box office revenues trailed last year's by 11%, but have now virtually pulled even. (2025 grosses still trail 2019's by 31%, according to Comscore.)