A million Ukrainian refugees are still in Poland. Now presidential candidates vow to put Poles first

Małgorzata Bonikowska, president of the Center for International Relations, said that it is normal for tensions to emerge when large numbers of people from different cultures suddenly live and work side-by-side. And Poles, she added, often find Ukrainians pushy or entitled, and that rubs them the wrong way. ''But there is still very stable support for helping Ukraine. We truly believe Ukrainians are Europeans, they are like our brothers.''