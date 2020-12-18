BILBAO, SPAIN – The six migrants listen attentively to Mbaye Babacar Diouf, whose own journey across the Atlantic to a job nursing COVID-19 patients in Spain and giving back to the community through his own nonprofit would seem to scream success.

But Babacar warns the men who've arrived from Senegal, Ghana and Morocco that he's no role model. Behind the appearance of triumph, he's scarred from years of humiliation and exploitation trying to repay a 4,500-euro ($5,350) debt to human traffickers.

"I wish every one of you achieves your life goals, but I don't desire for anybody the complicated and tough journey that I went through," Senegal-born Babacar, 33, tells the group. He's keen to make the point that Europe offers no panacea if the price is drowning at sea or living forever in society's shadows.

Babacar speaks perfect Spanish, displaying a mix of kindness and self-confidence before his night shift at Bilbao's 700-bed Basurto University Hospital.

Dealing with the coronavirus has been stressful and emotional. "I've seen people die at sea, but this is different," he says. "I love my job, but there have been situations that have churned my stomach."

The idea of becoming a nurse grew on him upon arrival in the Canary Islands. At 15, hungry and dehydrated after a 10-day journey, he was touched by the care Red Cross volunteers showed him and 137 others in his boat.

"That instant, I promised myself that one day I would be a nurse," Babacar recounts.

It was 2003 and the Atlantic route of migration to Europe was seeing a surge that would peak three years later, with hundreds killed at sea. Babacar still remembers the silence on the wooden fishing boat when, on their second attempted crossing, they encountered dozens of floating corpses.

"That's when you realize that there is no way back," he says. "Either you make it or you die."

Migrant-trafficking mafias continue extending their tentacles deep into European soil, tracking their victims wherever they go and charging them for a place to sleep, documents that can open doors to health care, or petty illegal jobs. Some never escape the vicious circle of debt and irregularity. "Nothing has changed," says Babacar.

Life took a sharp turn for the better when he met Juan Gil, the man he now calls "Aita," father in Basque.

Babacar washed dishes at a bar. Soon, the young worker became a guest at every meal. Gil had lost his mother recently and his daughter had moved out, so he persuaded Babacar to move in — leaving his overpriced bed in a four-room apartment shared with 15 other men.

"I told my daughter Mbaye was lucky. But she told me we had been the lucky ones with him," says Gil, 74, an artist and retired art teacher. "And she was absolutely right."

At 28, after a lengthy and expensive battle against bureaucracy, Babacar was officially adopted by Gil — the surname now listed on his Spanish passport.

His eyes are already set on his next goal: studying medicine and returning to Senegal to continue, as a physician, with the work of his NGO, Sunu Gaal, or "Our Fishing Boat" in Senegal's Wolof language.

The organization works to help both migrants in Bilbao and youth back in Senegal.

"The idea is not to tell them to migrate or to stay put," explains Babacar. "The goal is to infuse them with critical thinking to make informed decisions and not to fall prey to the mafias."