A merging of cultures is happening in Miami, where F1's circuit has become a beach vacation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In between the loud zooms of cars whipping around the race track, nightclub-like electronic beats blared through the speakers at the Miami Grand Prix.
Some attendees took in the scene sitting comfortably in shaded trackside suites. Some dipped their feet in a pool at the Hard Rock Beach Club, the signature day club at the Miami International Autodrome that provides a tropical backdrop for some of the most popular music acts in the city.
Hard Rock Stadium organizers are used to hosting some of the biggest events in sports: The Super Bowl. Tennis tournaments. College football's national championship game.
Formula One is just the latest annual star-studded spectacle.
As F1 has gained popularity in the U.S. in recent years — thanks in part to the popular Netflix series ''Drive to Survive'' — the Miami Grand Prix has become one of the more appealing stops on the F1 calendar, infusing racing weekend with festival-like concerts and parties to draw more people to the track.
''Fan bases are built at events, not on television," said Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix. "I think you become a fan at the event. So if we can create a great festival atmosphere here for casual fans and then they come, they're going to fall in love with the racing.''
There are two other F1 races in the U.S. every year. Las Vegas was added to the schedule in 2023 and F1 also makes a stop at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. But Miami Grand Prix feels its emphasis on music, entertainment and Miami's culture is what sets its race apart.
''At the end of the day when you think about that Miami culture, you're thinking about the sunshine, you're thinking about great culinary offerings," said Keith Sheldon, Hard Rock's president of entertainment and brand management, "and you're also thinking about amazing music."