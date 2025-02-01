A medical plane carrying a child patient and 5 others crashes in Philadelphia, setting homes ablaze

Shortly after 6 p.m., audio recorded by LiveATC captured an air traffic controller telling ‘’Medevac Medservice 056′' to turn right when departing. About 30 seconds later it repeats the request before asking, ‘’You on frequency?‘’ Minutes later, the controller says, ‘’We have a lost aircraft. We’re not exactly sure what happened, so we’re trying to figure it out. For now the field is going to be closed.‘’