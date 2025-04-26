A massive explosion and fire strikes the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas

Business

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 9:45AM

TEHRAN, Iran — A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, officials said.

Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a provincial disaster management official, told Iranian state television there were injuries in the blast, without elaborating. He added that first responders were trying to reach the area while others were attempting to evacuate the site.

Hasanzadeh said the blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city.

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke.

Rajaei port mainly handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.

