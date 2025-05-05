A massive coastal restoration project is in peril amid claims Louisiana concealed a critical report

BATON ROUGE, La. — An ambitious project to restore a rapidly vanishing stretch of Louisiana coast that was devastated by the 2010 Gulf oil spill has been thrown deeper into disarray amid claims by Gov. Jeff Landry that his predecessor concealed an unfavorable study that it was feared could imperil the $3 billion effort.
It's a controversy that was even predicted by the previous administration as it grappled with how to handle conflicting environmental analyses for the project, according to a confidential memo obtained by The Associated Press.
The nine-page document, prepared by five attorneys working for then-Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration, sheds new light on a study Landry says was improperly withheld from the public and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as it was approving a permit for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion.
The stakes were so high the attorneys even weighed whether state officials could face federal charges for withholding from the Corps a report that the diversion would generate significantly less land than another modeling projection used in a federal review.
Prosecution seemed ''extremely unlikely,'' the lawyers wrote to the heads of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, which oversees the diversion project, but they added that ''the severe consequences and criminalization of the action warranted mention.''
The attorneys also warned that the Corps might suspend or revoke the permit if it discovered the study after the fact, the 2022 memo shows, foreshadowing actions taken last month when the Corps cited ''deliberately withheld'' information among its reasons for suspending its permit for the project. The move halts construction despite more than half a billion dollars already spent.
''They hid the bad stuff and only showed the (Corps) the version they liked,'' Landry wrote in a post on X. ''Science is easy when you just delete the inconvenient parts!''
Edwards denied his administration withheld information from the Corps and said ''Gov. Landry's accusations are demonstrably false.''