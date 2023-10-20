HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home Thursday night, police said.
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the fatal shooting.
