ATHENS, Greece — The body of an unidentified man was recovered Sunday off a beach northeast of the Greek capital with a 10-kilogram (22-pound) barbell attached to his leg with a rope, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted to the presence of the body at Schinias beach near the town of Marathon, early Sunday afternoon. A diver retrieved the body about 100 meters (110 yards) from shore. An ambulance took it to a hospital where the man's death was confirmed. According to authorities, the body had been in the water for several days.

The man was estimated to be 40-45 years old. An autopsy was to take place later. Authorities at the nearby port of Rafina were investigating.

Schinias beach usually attracts large crowds.