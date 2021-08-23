A man has died after falling at a residential work site in Monticello nearly two weeks ago, authorities said.

Brian C. Cain, 51, of Minneapolis, fell and suffered serious head injuries on Aug. 4 in the 8600 block of NE. Eisele Avenue and died on Aug. 16 at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

State investigators working for the Occupational Safety and Health Agency are working with the Wright County Sheriff's Office to determine what led to Cain's death in the residential neighborhood.

Authorities have yet to reveal any details about what work was being done when Cain fell.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482