A man was shot to death in confrontation with law enforcement officers in Kansas

Police officers from multiple departments arrived to find a 27-year-old man who appeared to be wearing body armor, Allen said. He told KWCH-TV and KAKE-TV that deputies tried to engage the man, but he did not comply with orders. They tried to deescalate the situation over the next hour, he said, but the man got into a vehicle and drove up and down the streets in the neighborhood on the northwest edge of Wichita.