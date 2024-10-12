WICHITA, Kan. — A man was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday during a confrontation in the central Kansas city of Wichita, authorities said.
A man was shot to death in confrontation with law enforcement officers in Kansas
A man was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday during a confrontation in the central Kansas city of Wichita, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about an individual who planned to shoot somebody, news outlets quoted Col. Keith Allen as saying.
Police officers from multiple departments arrived to find a 27-year-old man who appeared to be wearing body armor, Allen said. He told KWCH-TV and KAKE-TV that deputies tried to engage the man, but he did not comply with orders. They tried to deescalate the situation over the next hour, he said, but the man got into a vehicle and drove up and down the streets in the neighborhood on the northwest edge of Wichita.
About 8:15 a.m., the colonel said, the man got out and charged at law enforcement officers, who shot him. He died at the scene.
Allen said the question of whether the man was armed would be part of the investigation.
The Wichita Police Department will lead the investigation. The Associated Press left a phone message with the department seeking comment.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad
SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.