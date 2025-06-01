World

A man opens fire on German police near the Czech border and is shot dead

A man was fatally shot near Germany's border with the Czech Republic after a federal police patrol stopped his car for a check and he fired at officers, police said Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 1:56PM

BERLIN — A man was fatally shot near Germany's border with the Czech Republic after a federal police patrol stopped his car for a check and he fired at officers, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred on a road between Schirnding and Münchenreuth, just inside Germany, on Saturday afternoon.

Bavarian police said the driver left his car and fired at the officers, who returned fire and fatally wounded him. He died at the scene.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was identified as a 47-year-old Iranian who had lived in the Mannheim area of southwestern Germany for several years.

Police believe he was returning from a trip to the Czech Republic to buy drugs, as he was carrying a ''low three-digit gram'' quantity of crystal meth, according to a Bavarian police statement.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Ukraine destroyed more than 40 military aircraft in a drone attack deep inside Russia, official says

A Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian planes deep in Russia's territory, a Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press on Sunday, while Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones a day before the two sides meet for a new round of direct talks in Istanbul.

World

UK bans single-use vapes to stem use by children and reduce harmful litter

World

Mexico's first judicial elections stir controversy and confusion among voters